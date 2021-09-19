SMITH, James Stuart, 72, of Midlothian, left this earth to be held in the hands of the Lord on Friday, September 10, 2021. Stuart ("Stu"or "Pop Pop") was a brave warrior who fought a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. He ran a good race and passed away peacefully with his family close by. He was very proud of his service as a Naval Aircrewman in the Vietnam War. He was a quiet yet talented man, captain of the home, yard and waters. His greatest passion was for God and his family. His career included 26 years at A. H. Robins and he retired from Commonwealth Catholic Charities in 2011. Stuart is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patsy; brother, Kemper Smith (Susan); son, Aaron Smith (Denise); daughter, Shannon Leffler (Jed); and grandchildren, Lucas, Logan, Liam and Declan.



We want to express gratitude for the care he received at VCU Health Massey Cancer Center. We are also grateful for friends, family and neighbors who provided support and prayers through this long journey.



To honor Stuart, please join us for a Celebration of Life at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia (10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia, Va. 23002) on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 3 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.