STANFORD, James "Jim" Arthur, of Chesterfield, passed away March 15, 2021, age 76. He was preceded in death by his parents, George L. Stanford and Madeline T. Stanford. He is survived by a son, Jason S. Stanford; sister, Doris S. Mitchell (Cecil) of Rogersville, Tenn.; brother, George L. Stanford Jr. of Chester. He was owner of Speedway Souvenirs and Richmond Sportcards. Jim truly was one in a million.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to Jims' family. Jim and I used to go to Lexington, NC every other Monday to buy NASCAR memorabilia for his shop. We also went to Welcome, NC to visit Richard Childress and also stop by Richard Pettys' museum, in Randleman, NC. The women at Richard Pettys' museum were always glad to see him.
Vaughan Dize
Friend
December 28, 2021
Hello Jimbo love you mean it. I spent alot of time at speedway souviners with you also worked some saturdays for you at the shop while you went to amelia races. You were a good friend and i have alot of nascar stuff that will always remind me of you. God Speed
RICHARD HUDSON
Friend
December 21, 2021
Jimbo words can't express the way I felt when I found you had passed. The last time we spoke, we were having Christmas Eve dinner together. You were like a father to me in so many ways. I will never forget your kindness when it came to me and my mom and our family. For many years you were a grandpa and a dad to us!! I will never forget you. R.I.P until we meet again.
Stephanie Sweeney
July 31, 2021
Thank you for the smiles, laughter, and kindness, and silly memories of childhood, Uncle Jim. I´ll miss you. Love, Beffy
Beth
March 31, 2021
I wondered why you didn't answer my phone call Sunday we always talk every Sunday and at least once a week about the races I'm truly going to miss you I love you so much and build it too he loved teasing around with you on Sunday you are my best guy friend in the whole world kiss my little babies for me play Frisbee with Samantha Nicole I love you and I'm going to miss you my dear the one day we'll meet again as soon Bill Taylor and love you miss you
Sue & Bill Taylor
March 19, 2021
we just talked the other week jim,you were upbeat and spry.i still haven't received any info on what happened!we had good times together with the shop and trips to lexington.those are surely missed.rest in piece "jimbo" you will be missed .mike and sue sacco