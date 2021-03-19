I wondered why you didn't answer my phone call Sunday we always talk every Sunday and at least once a week about the races I'm truly going to miss you I love you so much and build it too he loved teasing around with you on Sunday you are my best guy friend in the whole world kiss my little babies for me play Frisbee with Samantha Nicole I love you and I'm going to miss you my dear the one day we'll meet again as soon Bill Taylor and love you miss you

Sue & Bill Taylor March 19, 2021