PATTERSON, Mr. James Stewart, IV, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020. Stewart was the son of the late James S. Patterson III and Jeanne C. Patterson. His is survived by his loving companion of 37 years, Victoria Dutile Barnes; sons, Scott Patterson (Kate) of Weare, N.H. and Christopher S. Patterson (Cherish) of Elkhart, Ind.; grandsons, Spencer Patterson of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and Ethan Patterson of Elkhart, Ind.; and sister, Bryan P. Kennedy (Michael) of Irvington, Va. He is also survived by Vickie's daughter, Heather B. Forrest; "grandgirls," Abigail and Meredith Forrest of Mechanicsville, Va.; and lifelong friend, Kenneth M. Thompson of Richmond, Va. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and VCU. After retiring from a distinguished career in sales, Stewart was multi-talented in renovating his 100-year-old home as well as their cottage at the Rivah. His always biting sense of humor kept us laughing and groaning. Services at Hollywood Cemetery will be private. Contributions in his honor may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Fund.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.