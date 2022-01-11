Menu
James Horace Stillman
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
STILLMAN, Mr. James Horace, left this life on January 3, 2022 in Alabama. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Wese Stillman; two sons, Christopher Scott and Benjamin Shawn; son-in-law, Adam Pruitt; and granddaughter, Cora Rose Pruitt-Stillman. He was an active member of Clay Springs Ruritan Club and the American Legion. James served in the U.S. Army for four years where part of his time was spent in Korea. He loved football and coached Little League for several years. The funeral will be held on January 12, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Scuppernong Church in Creswell, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Scuppernong Church of Christ in Creswell, North Carolina.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.
