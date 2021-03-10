STONE, James Harvey, III, "Stoney," passed away from pancreatic cancer on March 5, 2021, at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Connie; his son, Harvey; his brother, Patrick; and his nieces, Ashley and Maddie. He will be missed by his many cousins and countless buddies from his adventures hunting, fishing and golfing. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. James Stone Jr., better known and loved as "Punch" and "Georgie." A private gathering of friends and family will take place from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road in Richmond. A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mattaponi Volunteer Rescue Squad or Walkerton Fire Department. For condolences, see blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.