James Harvey Stone III
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
STONE, James Harvey, III, "Stoney," passed away from pancreatic cancer on March 5, 2021, at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Connie; his son, Harvey; his brother, Patrick; and his nieces, Ashley and Maddie. He will be missed by his many cousins and countless buddies from his adventures hunting, fishing and golfing. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. James Stone Jr., better known and loved as "Punch" and "Georgie." A private gathering of friends and family will take place from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road in Richmond. A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mattaponi Volunteer Rescue Squad or Walkerton Fire Department. For condolences, see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
12
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's hard to believe that it has been a year. I will always remember the last time that I saw Stoney. I used the Food Lion a little further on Staples Mill after Martin's closed. I noticed out of the corner of my eye a man standing at the end of the corner as I was checking out. What a happy surprise. It was Stoney. Les had been very sick and seeing Stoney made the whole day better!
Mary Dobbs
Friend
March 1, 2022
Harvey and Connie, Know that you are in our prayers. These are strange times that we cannot be with you in person. But our thoughts are with you.
Les and Mary Dobbs
March 11, 2021
To Connie and Pat. So sorry to hear about your lost. Met him at SSC and played ball with him. One great guy to have as a friend, truly will be missed
Steve Nelson
March 11, 2021
My heart and prayers goes out to you Connie and Harvey. I met Stoney in 1972 working at Southern States. He had a life well lived.
Linda Vanness
March 10, 2021
Stoney was a great guy, he will truly be missed by many.
Richard and Elizabeth Tucker
March 10, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Keeping the family in my thoughts and prayers.
Debra B Walker
March 10, 2021
Stoney was one of the nicest guys I´ve ever played golf with. Always an upbeat attitude, even when playing with his best golf buddy Bruce! He will be truly missed...
John Hinck
March 7, 2021
