It's hard to believe that it has been a year. I will always remember the last time that I saw Stoney. I used the Food Lion a little further on Staples Mill after Martin's closed. I noticed out of the corner of my eye a man standing at the end of the corner as I was checking out. What a happy surprise. It was Stoney. Les had been very sick and seeing Stoney made the whole day better!

Mary Dobbs Friend March 1, 2022