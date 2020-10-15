STRIANO, James, 75, of Doswell, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Ann Striano; as well as his brother, Henry Striano. James graduated from Passaic Valley High School before enlisting in the military, where he served during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army. Afterward, James and his family settled in Doswell, where he became a member of Independence Christian Church and spent many years as a Custodian with Hanover County Public Schools. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Striano; children, Nicole Striano Lowe (Mathew) and James Michael Striano (Kirby); grandchildren, Rachel, Haylie, Evan and Gavin; siblings, Peter, Diane and Linda; and many other family members. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. You can also join us virtually on Facebook Live at www.Facebook.com/NelsenAshland
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital Region Land Conservancy, P.O. Box 17306, Richmond, Va. 23226. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenAshland.com
for the Striano family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2020.