WILLIAMS, James T. "J.T.", 75, of Farnham, passed away on November 30, 2020.



James was born on January 2, 1945, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Richmond, Va. He served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard and was stationed in Seattle and New Orleans. He retired after 20 years as a firefighter for the City of Richmond.



James had a love for old cars, you could almost say he was married to them. He was very talented in taking old cars and turning them into hot rods, he even won show prizes for his work. He was a great guitar player; he could listen to a song and then almost immediately play it back. James had a spot in his heart for cats, and was known to take care of the strays by his home.



He leaves behind his family.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Timothy's in Tappahannock, with burial to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Richmond.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.