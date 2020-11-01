HODGES, James Thomas, 82, of Sandy Hook, Virginia, left this world to join his wife on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He is survived by three sons, Ronald of Chesterfield, Va., Steven of Henrico, Va. and Lee of Lawrenceville, Ga.; three sisters, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Goochland County. Online guestbook is available at www.lacyfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.