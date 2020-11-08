THOMAS, James, Jr., beloved father, brother, uncle and friend, of Franklin Park, N.J., departed this life on October 22, 2020. Born in Baton Rouge, La., he moved to Newark, N.J., with his parents, at a young age. Jimmy was educated by the Newark Public Schools and graduated from Central High School. He graduated from Fisk University with a B.A. degree in History. He received his MBA from Golden Gate University and Master of Human Resources Management degree from The George Washington University. He was a teacher briefly before joining the United States Air Force. He then worked as an analyst for Presearch Logistics Co. and the U.S. Defense Department.



Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Elizabeth Marshall-Thomas; his parents, James Thomas Sr. and Mary Thomas; and his sister, Alexis Marie Walker (Walter). To cherish his memory, he leaves his daughter, Adrienne Patrice Whitaker (formerly Marshall Thomas) of Richmond, Va.; his sisters, Dr. Evelyn Joyce Thomas and Juanita Ann Thomas Carroll (Antoine Carroll Sr., dec.) of Franklin Park, N.J.; his brother-in-law, Rev. Walter P.V. Walker Sr. of North Carolina.; and his nieces and nephews, Carlene Walker of Georgia, Walter P.V. Walker Jr., James Christopher Carroll of New Jersey and Octavia Cherise Walker of North Carolina.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.