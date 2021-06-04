TUCKER, James Lee, Sr., 75, of Richmond, formerly of Wilson, N.C., departed this life Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He retired after 30-plus years from Southeast Recycling Plant as Supervising Foreman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Tucker; and parents, Marie and Charles Tucker Sr. He leaves cherished memories to his seven daughters, four sons, 17 grandchildren, three sisters of Wilson, N.C. and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the March Chapel with livestreaming available. Interment private.