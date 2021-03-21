VALENTINE, James "Jim" Austin, 94, passed away in the late evening of Thursday, March 11, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. His beloved wife of 64 years, Phyllis Ann Valentine, preceded him by seven years, on Sunday, June 29, 2014. He was also preceded by his mother and father, Alsa Dorothy Spade Valentine and Ray Chester Valentine; and his first daughter, Karon Ann Valentine, who died at the age of seven in 1963. Jim is survived by his daughters and their husbands, Heather Anastasia Valentine and Arthur Lincoln Kaye, as well as Lisa Valentine Lofgren and Bryan Carl Lofgren; and many cousins, dear friends in Virginia, Michigan, Indiana and Florida. Jim was born in Portland, Indiana on June 1, 1926. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served as a ball turret gunner in WWII throughout Europe, honorably discharged in July 1946, decorated with the American Theatre Ribbon of Good Conduct Medal and the WWII Victory Medal. Jim attended both Butler and Bradley Universities, graduating with honors from the Bradley University School of Horology. He then became a master watchmaker and jeweler for his career. This career took him to Muskegon, Michigan, where he and his wife raised their children. During this time, he played professional hockey and later became a nationally renowned U.S.F.S.A. figure skating judge, who attained his Gold appointment in 1997. Jim and Phyllis moved to Virginia in the early 2000s to be near his daughter, Heather. They all moved to Goochland County, Virginia in 2006, which he loved very much. Jim was an avid gardener, animal lover, devoted husband and the best Dad ever to bless this planet. As many people have said over the years when referring to Jim, "they just don't make them like this anymore." The family would like to thank all of his medical providers and caregivers over the last three years. We could not have done it without you. God bless you all. The family will welcome friends and family members at a Celebration of Life service held on Saturday, March 27, 1:30 p.m. at the Bliley's Augusta Chapel, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond. For those who cannot be at the service, there is a livestream link that can be found at James' obituary on blileys.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the U.S. Figure Skating Memorial Fund. A post celebration reception will be scheduled at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.