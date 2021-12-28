Menu
Dr. James Latane Ware
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
WARE, Dr. James Latane, died on December 26, 2021, at home and surrounded by his family. Born in Richmond, Va. on March 31, 1934, he was the second of four children of Dr. H. Hudnall Ware Jr. and Mary Warren Ware. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Marshall T. Ware. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Betsy Jones Ware (Betsy, "I Only Have Eyes for You"); children, Elizabeth Schaeffer Ware and James Latane Ware Jr. (Randall); and granddaughters, Carter Winston Ware and Latane Roxanna Ware. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. H. Hudnall Ware III (Betty Byrne); sister, Isabel W. Burch; sister-in-law, Patricia C. Ware; brother-in-law, John Ernest Jones Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dr. Ware attended St. Christopher's School in Richmond, Va. and graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va., the University of Virginia and the Medical College of Virginia (VCU). He trained at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. and Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C. and was board certified in general and plastic surgery. In 1967, he served in the U.S. Navy at the Bethesda Naval Medical Center, finishing as a commander in 1969. Afterwards, he returned to Richmond, where he practiced at multiple hospitals and rose to Clinical Professor of Surgery (Plastic) at MCV/VCU. An active member of a number of medical societies, he served as president of the Richmond Academy of Medicine and the Virginia Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons.

Passionate about history and travel, Dr. Ware enjoyed trips with friends, but especially those with his family. He loved planning itineraries and exploring the world with his wife, children and grandchildren. Most of all, he treasured time at Ware's Wharf, his ancestral home on the Rappahannock River, where he swam, sailed, boated and water-skied from his first summer until his last. It gave him great pleasure to watch his children and grandchildren enjoy the river with their many cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 W. Franklin Street (where he was a lifelong member and was baptized, confirmed and married), at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021. A private burial will take place in Hollywood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the H. Hudnall Ware Jr. and Mary Warren Ware Scholarship Fund at the Medical College of Virginia Foundation at 1228 East Broad Street, Box 980234, Richmond, Va. 23298, or the charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
St. James's Episcopal Church
1205 W. Franklin Street, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Betsy..I echo Melanie and Abby's fond memories of all our Commonwealth Society times together. Sending you love and strength. How blessed you two were to have such a long, happy marriage. He will be missed...
Mary Ann Ready
Friend
January 2, 2022
My sympathies to the Ware family in the loss of your patriarch and loved one! Although I didn't know Dr. Ware his connection to Essex Co. and the medical field caught my eye as my father practiced medicine in Richmond and was from Essex Co. as well. May your loving memories sustain you during this difficult time!
L. N. Winston
Other
December 29, 2021
For Betsy- Please accept my condolences on the death of your sweetheart, Latane. How lovely it was to know you both through classes in The Commonwealth Society! Latane was a gentleman and a scholar, a prince of a man. May he Rest In Peace. My hands are in yours. Melanie Becker
Melanie Becker
Friend
December 28, 2021
Condolences to the family. I have many good memories of social events that my parents catered at Ware's home.
John Lambert
December 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Latane was such a kind and gentlemanly man. A great loss to the whole community. Abby Moore
Abby Moore
December 28, 2021
To Betsy and family: Latane was not only a colleague and good friend but a role model to me and other physicians. Latane was a shining example of integrity both as a plastic surgeon and community advocate. I could always count on him for good advice. During the last few months Latane showed his strength in facing his illness. I will miss him but feel fortunate to have had him as a friend. May the fond memories the family has be a source of comfort. He will not be forgotten.
Kenneth Olshansky
Friend
December 28, 2021
