To Betsy and family: Latane was not only a colleague and good friend but a role model to me and other physicians. Latane was a shining example of integrity both as a plastic surgeon and community advocate. I could always count on him for good advice. During the last few months Latane showed his strength in facing his illness. I will miss him but feel fortunate to have had him as a friend. May the fond memories the family has be a source of comfort. He will not be forgotten.

Kenneth Olshansky Friend December 28, 2021