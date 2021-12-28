WARE, Dr. James Latane, died on December 26, 2021, at home and surrounded by his family. Born in Richmond, Va. on March 31, 1934, he was the second of four children of Dr. H. Hudnall Ware Jr. and Mary Warren Ware. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Marshall T. Ware. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Betsy Jones Ware (Betsy, "I Only Have Eyes for You"); children, Elizabeth Schaeffer Ware and James Latane Ware Jr. (Randall); and granddaughters, Carter Winston Ware and Latane Roxanna Ware. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. H. Hudnall Ware III (Betty Byrne); sister, Isabel W. Burch; sister-in-law, Patricia C. Ware; brother-in-law, John Ernest Jones Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dr. Ware attended St. Christopher's School in Richmond, Va. and graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va., the University of Virginia and the Medical College of Virginia (VCU). He trained at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. and Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C. and was board certified in general and plastic surgery. In 1967, he served in the U.S. Navy at the Bethesda Naval Medical Center, finishing as a commander in 1969. Afterwards, he returned to Richmond, where he practiced at multiple hospitals and rose to Clinical Professor of Surgery (Plastic) at MCV/VCU. An active member of a number of medical societies, he served as president of the Richmond Academy of Medicine and the Virginia Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons.
Passionate about history and travel, Dr. Ware enjoyed trips with friends, but especially those with his family. He loved planning itineraries and exploring the world with his wife, children and grandchildren. Most of all, he treasured time at Ware's Wharf, his ancestral home on the Rappahannock River, where he swam, sailed, boated and water-skied from his first summer until his last. It gave him great pleasure to watch his children and grandchildren enjoy the river with their many cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 W. Franklin Street (where he was a lifelong member and was baptized, confirmed and married), at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021. A private burial will take place in Hollywood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the H. Hudnall Ware Jr. and Mary Warren Ware Scholarship Fund at the Medical College of Virginia Foundation at 1228 East Broad Street, Box 980234, Richmond, Va. 23298, or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.