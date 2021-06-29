WATKINSON, James Sidney, age 94, died peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021, after a period of declining health including dementia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathleen and John Watkinson; his wife of 56 years, Douglas Dabney Watkinson; daughter, Kathy Watkinson Ivins; son, James Dabney Watkinson; and twin sister, Mary Wallmann. He is survived by his constant companion, Jean Wiltshire Lane; his children, daughter, Sarah Drew Watkinson (Lydia Melton) and son, Robert Fielding Watkinson (Marianne); his daughter-in-law, Patricia F. Watkinson; his son-in-law, John C. Ivins Jr.; his grandchildren, Michael Watkinson, Tracey Watkinson, James Watkinson (Alicia), Catherine Sowards (Taylor), Virginia Watkins (EJ), John C. Ivins III and James W. Ivins; and great-grandchildren, Leiland, Isla, Sidney, Reagan and Annabelle.



The son of British citizens who immigrated to the United States in the early years of the 20th century, Mr. Watkinson grew up in the bay area of San Francisco, Calif. He attended Albany High School and later graduated from Stanford University, class of 1950. He served in both the Army and the Navy around the time of the Korean Conflict, serving briefly in the Philippines and made his way east in a military deployment. During a visit to Richmond with an Army buddy, he met the former Douglas Gibson Dabney and they eventually married. Originally contemplating law school in California, he decided it was more important not to take his new in-laws' daughter too far away and remained in Richmond.



After a brief employment with what is now Dominion Energy, Mr. Watkinson, after a chance meeting with Morton Thalhimer Sr. at a party, was persuaded to enter the commercial real estate business. He spent the balance of his professional career at Morton G. Thalhimer, Inc. (Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer), ultimately ascending to the position of Chairman and CEO. He was the Virginia Association of Realtors 1973 Realtor of the Year and past president of the American Society of Real Estate Counselors (1981), Virginia Association of Realtors (1974) and the Richmond Board of Realtors (1968), as well as an Honoris Causa Member, Rho Epsilon Real Estate Fraternity.



His business and civic associations included directorships at Crown Vantage, Inc., Mezzanine Capital Property Investors, Inc. and First & Merchants National Bank, Sovran Bank and NationsBank N.A. (Bank of America). He was deeply involved in areas related to healthcare serving as a Director of Bon Secours-Richmond Health System and a Trustee of Richmond Memorial Foundation. His other chairman/director roles included Health Corporation of Virginia, Memorial Regional Medical Center, Richmond Memorial Hospital and Central Virginia Health Network. He was also former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Westminster Canterbury Corporation. But the organization that gave him the most pleasure and was the most fun was his long association with The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. He served in an official capacity for a term of 14 years and was a Senior Trustee until the day he died. The total of years he served this organization, in one form or another, spanned over 60 years.



An avid and dedicated golfer since his days at Stanford, Mr. Watkinson played some of the great courses in this country and overseas, including several rounds at the championship courses Augusta National, St. Andrews and Muirfield. He was fortunate over his golfing career to make two holes-in-one. He was a member of the Country Club of Virginia, The Commonwealth Club, Forum Club (past president), 55 Golf Association and a former member of Royal Dornoch Golf Club and Muirfield in Scotland.



Visitation will take place Wednesday, June 30, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, followed by a burial in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, P.O. Box 1776, Williamsburg, Va. 23187-1776.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.