WATTS, James Russell "Russell," "Watts," "J.R.," "James" and "Lt.", of Henrico, Va., lived to the ripe old age of 90, passing away at his home on July 19, 2021. He was born March 27, 1931 in Nelson County, Va., to the late Eddie Louis Watts Sr. and Alma Dawson Watts. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Rubinette "Ruby" Thomas Watts; siblings, Janet Martin, Mary North, Evelyn James, Eddie Louis Watts Jr., Joseph L. Watts and Frances Shareck. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Watts; son, Thomas Watts (Patti) of Henrico, Va.; sister, Anna Johnson of Kitty Hawk, N.C.; sister-in-law, Louise West of Mechanicsville, Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families, as well as many special friends. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and proudly and honorably served the Virginia State Police for 34 years, through various assignments, retiring as a Lieutenant of the Training Academy in 1988. He lived his life by the words in the Trooper's Pledge: "I shall always be loyal to, and uphold the honor of my organization, my state and my country." He enjoyed gardening, golfing, bowling, shooting pool and eating out with friends. During his last two years of life, he played Bingo, card games and listened to his hymns at Beechwell Adult Day Program, where he received outstanding care and compassion. He was a member of St. Stephen's Baptist Church, Tye River, Va. and attended Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Henrico, Va. The family will receive friends at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 9155 Hungary Road, Henrico, Va. at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Baptist Church, 2903 Tye River Road, Amherst, Va. 24521 or Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 9155 Hungary Road, Henrico, Va. 23294. His final words, "I have been blessed." The program will be livestreamed at: https://boxcast.tv/view/celebration-of-life-james-watts-fu9hxkwglswwgietc5lz
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.