WILKE, James "Jim" William, was a loving husband, father, papa, brother and friend. He passed away suddenly on March 14, 2021, at the age of 76.



Jim was born in Elgin, Illinois, to Walter Wilke and Dorothy Barr Wilke on November 18, 1944. He graduated from Northern Indiana University with a degree in Accounting and worked as a controller for Union Camp Corporation and International Paper. After starting his career, he met and married the love of his life, Susan Barrett, on October 2, 1965. On July 6, 1966 and February 1, 1968, he welcomed his two beautiful daughters, Kim and Kristie, who were the most important part of his life.



Jim was a devoted father and grandfather who loved spending time at the beach, fishing and cooking up a low-country broil for his family. He was a self-proclaimed "master" golfer and enjoyed the summers he spent with his grandchildren, Carson, Savannah, Caroline and Katherine and recently, hanging out with his great-grandson, Braxton or "B-man." Jim was an active member and president of Uncle Charlie's Hunt Club and was known to many in his neighborhood as "Jim and Drake," because of his daily walks with his lovable yellow lab, Drake. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.



Jim is survived by his wife, Susan Barrett Wilke; his daughters, Kim Poe and Kristie Newton; his grandchildren, Carson Poe, Savannah Newton, Caroline Poe and Katherine Newton; his great-grandsons, Braxton James Amerson and Calloway Graye Poe; and his sisters, Virginia Danielson and Mary Baumann. Due to the current pandemic, a private service with immediate family was held on Friday, March 19, 2021, to honor and celebrate his life.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.