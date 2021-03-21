WILKE, James "Jim" William, was a loving husband, father, papa, brother and friend. He passed away suddenly on March 14, 2021, at the age of 76.
Jim was born in Elgin, Illinois, to Walter Wilke and Dorothy Barr Wilke on November 18, 1944. He graduated from Northern Indiana University with a degree in Accounting and worked as a controller for Union Camp Corporation and International Paper. After starting his career, he met and married the love of his life, Susan Barrett, on October 2, 1965. On July 6, 1966 and February 1, 1968, he welcomed his two beautiful daughters, Kim and Kristie, who were the most important part of his life.
Jim was a devoted father and grandfather who loved spending time at the beach, fishing and cooking up a low-country broil for his family. He was a self-proclaimed "master" golfer and enjoyed the summers he spent with his grandchildren, Carson, Savannah, Caroline and Katherine and recently, hanging out with his great-grandson, Braxton or "B-man." Jim was an active member and president of Uncle Charlie's Hunt Club and was known to many in his neighborhood as "Jim and Drake," because of his daily walks with his lovable yellow lab, Drake. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Jim is survived by his wife, Susan Barrett Wilke; his daughters, Kim Poe and Kristie Newton; his grandchildren, Carson Poe, Savannah Newton, Caroline Poe and Katherine Newton; his great-grandsons, Braxton James Amerson and Calloway Graye Poe; and his sisters, Virginia Danielson and Mary Baumann. Due to the current pandemic, a private service with immediate family was held on Friday, March 19, 2021, to honor and celebrate his life.
Sue, we were so very sorry to hear of Jim's passing. I remember so well when you and I used to stop by to see Jim at his work at Union Specialties. We went in "George", your volkswagen a few times. Such wonderful memories. I believe we were also at your wedding reception, as you and Jim were at my first wedding. Cherish the wonderful memories you and your family have of him. I'm sure he will be missed by many. Love, Peanut
Sue (Thompson) Fritzler
March 28, 2021
Susan, Tom and I are so terribly sorry to hear of the loss of Jim. Our hearts and love are with you and your family and if there is anything we can do we are only 3 miles behind you in Collington. Much love
Sharon and Tom Kenney
March 23, 2021
Sue I am so very sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Bonnie Vaughn
March 22, 2021
Susan, sorry for your loss. God´s blessing to you and your family!
Belinda and Ray Tilley
March 22, 2021
Sue, we are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Tom and Bonnie Russell
March 22, 2021
So sad and sorry. He was such a good friend to all.
My prayers are for you and yours. Bless You
Ann Wallace Fisher
March 22, 2021
Our sincerest sympathy to your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.