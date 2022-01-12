Menu
The Rev. James Fabian Williamson
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
WILLIAMSON, The Rev. James Fabian, 84, of Midlothian, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. Rev. Williamson was born in Blackstone, Va. He served in the ministry for many years. He was a doting and fun papa to his grandchildren and children. He was an avid Redskins fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Marion Williamson and Hazel Wagoner Williamson; brother, Ralph Edward Williamson; sister, Frances Marie Conquest; and granddaughter, Jasmine Elizabeth Williamson. Family left to cherish his memory include his wife, Fay Doss Williamson; children, Elisa Williamson Cassidy and John Fabian Williamson (Jessica); grandchildren, Richard "Hunter" Overby Cassidy, River Hazel Williamson and Stone Fabian Williamson; sisters, Nancy Williamson Graef, Jean Williamson Stout and Patricia Williamson Heath; sister-in-law, Janice D. Seay; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family also wishes to thank Patsy Bowlin for all of her help.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at The Celebration Center, 879 Research Rd., Richmond, Va/ 23236. A gathering of family and friends will be held for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Celebration Center, 879 Research Rd., Richmond, Va. 23236 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Va. 22116-7023. An online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial Gathering
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
The Celebration Center
879 Research Rd., Richmond, VA
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
The Celebration Center
879 Research Rd., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
Fay and family - Jimmy was a wonderful man. His faith and walk with Christ are an example to us all. Also he will be remembered for his handiwork. He helped my mom after my dad died with replacing some rotten wood. I am so sorry for your loss. Our loss is Heaven's gain. We love you and are praying for you all.
Debra Gibson-Davenport
January 18, 2022
Richard and Ginger Overby
January 13, 2022
