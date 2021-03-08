WILSON, James Alexander, Jr., departed this life March 2, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Florence D. Wilson; children, Desiree' L. and Daniel A. (Sheila) Wilson; four grandchildren, Ravon, Jordynn, Jovan and Kennedy Wilson; great-grandchild, Royal Wilson; stepfather, Daniel Rather; three sisters, Lisa Wilson, Lydia Brown and Laura Jane Woodson; brothers, Reginald Wilson and Taikein Cooper; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.