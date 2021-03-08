Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
James Alexander Wilson Jr.
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
WILSON, James Alexander, Jr., departed this life March 2, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Florence D. Wilson; children, Desiree' L. and Daniel A. (Sheila) Wilson; four grandchildren, Ravon, Jordynn, Jovan and Kennedy Wilson; great-grandchild, Royal Wilson; stepfather, Daniel Rather; three sisters, Lisa Wilson, Lydia Brown and Laura Jane Woodson; brothers, Reginald Wilson and Taikein Cooper; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Second Baptist Church
3300 Broad Rock Blvd, VA
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family
David & Marlene Starks
March 12, 2021
With heartfelt sympathy to the family. You are in our thoughts and prayers. With love.
Mr. Kenneth Woodson and Rev. Dr. Jewel Herder
March 10, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
March 8, 2021
