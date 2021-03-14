WILSON, James Milton, IV, age 55, died tragically on February 11, 2021, at VCU Medical Center. He was born on Easter morning, April 19, 1965 and was named after his grandfather, James Milton Wilson Jr. "Jay," as he was known to friends, graduated from Douglas Freeman High School and attended Catawba College and Virginia Commonwealth University. He enjoyed football, NASCAR racing, golf and good food!
Jay was preceded in death by his infant sister, Patricia Lynn Wilson; grandparents, Jean and Bill Willingham, Pearle and James Wilson; uncles, Jimmy Jones and Cecil Bowles. He is survived by his mother, Dr. Jacqueline "Jackie" Willingham Wilson; father, James "Jim" Milton Wilson III; stepmother, Peggy Wilson; and stepbrother, Shane (Holly) Manke. He will be remembered fondly by his aunts, cousins, stepniece, stepnephews and friends.
Jay, who was an organ donor, will be affectionally remembered for his devotion and love for his mother. They referred to each other as "Two Peas in a Pod."
A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the spring, 2021. Those wishing to make a donation in Jay's memory, please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or ChildFund.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.