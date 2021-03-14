Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Milton Wilson IV
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
WILSON, James Milton, IV, age 55, died tragically on February 11, 2021, at VCU Medical Center. He was born on Easter morning, April 19, 1965 and was named after his grandfather, James Milton Wilson Jr. "Jay," as he was known to friends, graduated from Douglas Freeman High School and attended Catawba College and Virginia Commonwealth University. He enjoyed football, NASCAR racing, golf and good food!

Jay was preceded in death by his infant sister, Patricia Lynn Wilson; grandparents, Jean and Bill Willingham, Pearle and James Wilson; uncles, Jimmy Jones and Cecil Bowles. He is survived by his mother, Dr. Jacqueline "Jackie" Willingham Wilson; father, James "Jim" Milton Wilson III; stepmother, Peggy Wilson; and stepbrother, Shane (Holly) Manke. He will be remembered fondly by his aunts, cousins, stepniece, stepnephews and friends.

Jay, who was an organ donor, will be affectionally remembered for his devotion and love for his mother. They referred to each other as "Two Peas in a Pod."

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the spring, 2021. Those wishing to make a donation in Jay's memory, please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or ChildFund.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Jay, you are Sincerely missed my friend. I Pray That You Can Now Truly Rest In Peace. Happy Heavenly Birthday GF
Karen
April 19, 2021
I'm sorry for the loss of your, too young, son.
George Snavely
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results