WOODLEY, James Kendrick, Jr., a native of Richmond, Virginia, born July 18, 1936, passed away on June 7, 2021, in Melbourne, Florida, at the age of 84. Jim was the son of James K. Woodley of Utica, New York, and Blanche A. Woodley of Atlanta, Georgia. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lorraine Suggs Woodley; three children, James K. Woodley III (wife, Kim) of Appomattox, Virginia, Clare Woodley Sheaffer of Orlando, Florida and William D. Woodley (wife, Garnett) of Richmond, Virginia; six grandchildren, Katherine Soleil Woodley, Ian Kendrick Woodley, Grace Lorraine James, Jacob Daniel Sheaffer, Henry Harrison Woodley and Emerson Elizabeth Woodley; and two great-grandchildren. Jim attended St. Christopher's School where he ran track and was on the baseball team. He was a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College in 1959 where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Jim married his high school sweetheart (Lorraine) and began his career in banking with Bank of Virginia. He later moved into estate planning with Life of Virginia. While he remained in estate planning until his retirement, Jim also branched out, spending years managing a local auto dealership and owning a local eatery. Jim was an avid sailor and he and Lorraine loved exploring the waters around Fishing Bay and the Chesapeake. Jim had a great affection for sports cars, especially British roadsters. He and Lorraine even participated in rallies with Lorraine serving as his navigator. Jim enjoyed tennis, cycling and treasured annual family trips to the Smokey Mountains of North Carolina. Jim will also be remembered for his great sense of humor and love of Big Band music. A private Celebration of Life service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Melbourne, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hampden-Sydney College, the Office of College Advancement, P.O. Box 637, Hampden-Sydney, Virginia 23943.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.