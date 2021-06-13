Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Kendrick Woodley Jr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
WOODLEY, James Kendrick, Jr., a native of Richmond, Virginia, born July 18, 1936, passed away on June 7, 2021, in Melbourne, Florida, at the age of 84. Jim was the son of James K. Woodley of Utica, New York, and Blanche A. Woodley of Atlanta, Georgia. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lorraine Suggs Woodley; three children, James K. Woodley III (wife, Kim) of Appomattox, Virginia, Clare Woodley Sheaffer of Orlando, Florida and William D. Woodley (wife, Garnett) of Richmond, Virginia; six grandchildren, Katherine Soleil Woodley, Ian Kendrick Woodley, Grace Lorraine James, Jacob Daniel Sheaffer, Henry Harrison Woodley and Emerson Elizabeth Woodley; and two great-grandchildren. Jim attended St. Christopher's School where he ran track and was on the baseball team. He was a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College in 1959 where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. Jim married his high school sweetheart (Lorraine) and began his career in banking with Bank of Virginia. He later moved into estate planning with Life of Virginia. While he remained in estate planning until his retirement, Jim also branched out, spending years managing a local auto dealership and owning a local eatery. Jim was an avid sailor and he and Lorraine loved exploring the waters around Fishing Bay and the Chesapeake. Jim had a great affection for sports cars, especially British roadsters. He and Lorraine even participated in rallies with Lorraine serving as his navigator. Jim enjoyed tennis, cycling and treasured annual family trips to the Smokey Mountains of North Carolina. Jim will also be remembered for his great sense of humor and love of Big Band music. A private Celebration of Life service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Melbourne, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hampden-Sydney College, the Office of College Advancement, P.O. Box 637, Hampden-Sydney, Virginia 23943.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I used to be Jim’s hygienist and remember his sweet gentle spirit and he was very special to me. So sorry Lorraine for your loss.
Michele Allen
June 18, 2021
Jim was a very good friend to me while I was at HSC. My condolences to his family and those near and dear to him.
George Rickman HSC '59
School
June 14, 2021
Fond memories of childhood with Jimmy and Lorraine
Mary Blair Scott Valentine
Friend
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results