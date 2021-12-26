WOOTTON, James Edward, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home in Charlottesville. Jim was born December 30, 1956 and grew up in Nottoway County. He received his degree in Architectural History from the University of Virginia's School of Architecture in 1980, and worked at Ash Lawn-Highland, home of President James Monroe, where he became Curator in 1987. Pursuing his love of architecture and history, Jim then served as Executive Director of the Capitol Square Preservation Council in Richmond from 2000 until his retirement. A researcher and author, Jim shared his love of history as a guest lecturer and Elderhostel teacher. He was the recipient of an International Speaker's Award from Elderhostel in 2005. Jim is survived by his sister, Jean W. Payne; and brother, Charles Wootton (Kathy); brothers-in-law, Mark Eastham (Kathy) and Wayne Eastham (Caren). He was predeceased by his spouse, P. Byrd Eastham. He is also survived by his nieces, Jessica Wootton, Erin P. Myers, Katherine E. Green, Caroline Eastham and Margy E. Thomas; nephews, Thomas Payne and Matthew Eastham; great-niece, Charlotte Katherine Green; and great-nephews, Thomas Carter Payne, Drake Myers, Gauge Myers and Sawyer Eastham. Jim also had a remarkable extended family in Charlottesville, whom he loved. A graveside service will be held at the Episcopal Church of Leeds Parish, Markham, Virginia at 2 p.m. on December 30, 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to Preservation Virginia, 204 W. Franklin Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.