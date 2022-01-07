ZEIGLER, James "Jimmy" M., born March 15, 1941, passed away January 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ann; his brother, Mike; and his uncle, Richard Ivey. He is survived by his wife, Fran, of 56 years. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Ivey; her husband, Nick Vickers; and two precious great-granddaughters, Bryer and Breeland.



Other survivors so special to him are his sister, Eloise White and family of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his nephew, Joshua Zeigler and his family, Phiane and Christopher; and his niece, Guinevere Zeigler, all of Richmond; his aunt, Lois Ivey of Ashland and her children, Rick and Joan Ivey and family and Myra and Buddy Weston and family. His North Carolina family is his sister-in-law, Betty Walters, her husband and her children, Elizabeth Bossert and family, John Peacock and family, Julia Peacock and family and Hudson Rose.



Jimmy was a Richmond area custom home builder and developer for over 40 years. In his leisure time, he enjoyed collecting antique muscle cars. For over 35 years, his best times were spent at the home we built in Wrightsville Beach, N.C., fun times deep sea fishing on his boats named "Locomocean" with dear friends Bill, Terri and Maggie Barker and Charlie Godwin.



The family would like to thank the capable and caring staff at VCU Medical Center, the Neuroscience ICU, the palliative care unit and Hospice of Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Children's Hospital on Brook Rd., The Hume Lee Transplant Center at VCU, or to Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C. Interment will be private.



