BRAME, Jane Blake, passed away on October 5, 2020, at her home of Jordan Farm, after a courageous, 19-year battle with cancer. Bob, her husband of 54 years, was by her side. Born in 1945 in Birmingham, Alabama, Jane grew up in a close-knit extended family and attended Vanderbilt University. She taught public school in Connecticut and Virginia and was an early proponent of homeschooling. She actively welcomed Cambodian refugee families sponsored by St. Giles Presbyterian Church in the 1980s and supported a special needs child born after one family's arrival. An enthusiastic advocate of intercessory prayer, Jane delighted in lifting up those in need. She will be remembered for her unwavering positive outlook and faith that God is ultimately in control as well as always listening. Jane was never happier than with an infant in her arms. In addition to her own children, she, owing to God's grace and decades of skilled care at the UVA Cancer Center, joyfully welcomed 10 grandchildren and saw them grow and flourish. Jane is survived by her husband, Bob; her children, Blake, Virginia, John, Thomas and Dr. Jean-Marie Jean-Pierre; her brothers, Campbell Blake, Dr. Preston Blake, their wives and families; Ainsley and Patricia Green, Leon Lomax; and her dear friend and prayer partner, Sylvia Be. She was preceded in death by her son, Rob Brame. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 8, at 1 p.m. at Preddy Funeral Home (301 S. Main St., Gordonsville, Va. 22942). Visitation hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, in Holly Memorial Gardens (3251 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, Va. 22911). The family is offering three gatherings for friends, but please do not feel obligated to attend but one. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Emmanuel Bible Church (P.O. Box 686, Cadiz, Ky. 42211), Hospice of the Piedmont (675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy., Charlottesville, Va. 22911) or the UVA Cancer Center (UVA Health, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, Iowa 50036, "Jane Brame / Patients & Friends Research Fund").



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.