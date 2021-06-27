FERRELL, Jane Warren McIntyre, January 4, 1911 to October 17, 2017, daughter of Edward and Louise (Waddill) McIntyre of Virginia, peacefully passed away in Vero Beach, Fla. She was the devoted wife of William "Nip" Barksdale Ferrell (VMI – 1935), dedicating her time and talents to her family. A Virginian through and through, she grew up in her maternal Charles City family home "Bush Hill" that had been purchased by her grandfather, William Waddill in 1907. "Bush Hill" had great significance to her, from her childhood. She returned to live there with her mother while her husband was serving overseas during WWII. She acquired Bush Hill from her mother in 1981.



The Ferrells lived in Richmond on Cherokee Road, and later moved to Virginia Beach. They owned historic Pratt's Castle in the 1950s. They had a beach house in Southern Shores/Kitty Hawk, where Nip enjoyed scuba diving and Jane, in her repurposed Willis Jeep, took her children to pick blackberries, go crabbing or search for arrow heads in the dunes. An exceptional host, she bused Richmond friends to Kitty Hawk for parties and entertained scores of houseguests.



After spending winters in the islands and in Florida, she and her family moved to Florida, eventually making their home in Manalapan for over 30 years. She was a volunteer guide at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum and had a deep appreciation for historic homes and museums. She was a needlework artist. When asked where she acquired a particular rug, she replied, "I made it." Her homes were full of crewel work, needlepoint and other examples of her talents.



Funny, energetic, beautiful, she bragged about driving from Virginia to Florida by herself between her homes, saying she learned during WWII when she served in the Motor Corps.



Long before "Farm to Table" cuisine became fashionable, she was an exceptional cook who could start each meal from the very beginning. No one who visited failed to compliment her wonderful food.



She loved children and expressed her interest in childhood by collecting antique dolls and juvenilia. Her homes were decorated with her signature Canton china, folk art, and early American decorative arts that hearkened back to her beloved Bush Hill and its simple Federal elegance.



She is survived by her son, William "Tuck" B. Ferrell Jr.; daughter, Merri McIntyre Ferrell of Northport, N.Y. and grandson, William Barksdale Ferrell III of Bradenton, Fla. Donations in her memory to the Visiting Nurse Services Hospice, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Fla. 32960 were established by her daughter, Merri.



