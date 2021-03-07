MCGEE, Jane Miller, 90, of Chesterfield, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walker B. Miller and Cleo G. Miller; and her husband, George L. "Buddy" McGee. She is survived by her children, W. Michael Ferguson (Cindy) of Henrico and Patricia J. Ferguson (Robin Reed) of Fort Monroe; her grandson, Scott Barry (Jillian); and great-grandchildren, CJ and Elena of Hanover.



Jane retired from Chesterfield County Public Schools after 15 years, first as a teacher and then as a librarian at Bensley Elementary School. A founding member of Southminster Presbyterian Church, she was ordained as an elder in 1976 and was the first woman to serve as a Trustee at the church. Her legacy at Southminster includes serving as Sunday school Superintendent, Wedding Coordinator, Food Closet Volunteer, longtime member of the Ruth Circle, Funeral Reception Coordinator, member of the Communion Team and as Records Clerk.



A private graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richmond SPCA, Manchester Rescue Squad or Presbyterian Homes and family services in Lynchburg.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.