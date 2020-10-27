RODGESTER, Jane Mitchell, 85, of Emporia, Va., departed this life on October 24, 2020. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Rufus Rucker Rodgester; daughter, Kathy Ann Rodgester Lucy; great-grandson, Lyle Hayes Grizzard; four sisters and three brothers. Jane is survived by her daughters, Connie R. Grizzard, Karen R. Watkins (Hardee) and Kimberly R. Edwards (Calvin); grandchildren, Ashley Lucy Wrenn (Dustin), Michael Lee Grizzard II (Kristen), Matthew Grizzard (Alison) and Dylan Edwards; great-grandchildren, Kellan Michael Grizzard, Violet Jane Grizzard, Alden Lee Grizzard, Linden Joah Grizzard and Emersyn Paige Wrenn; sister, Emma M. Powell; and brother, Thomas B. Mitchell (Betty). Jane was a lifelong member of Independence United Methodist Church and was a devoted mother and grandmother. A private graveside service will be held at Round Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Shaun Smith and Rev. Jeaux Simmons officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Independence United Methodist Church, c/o Evangeline Taylor, 5066 Dry Bread Rd., Emporia, Va. 23847. Online condolences may be made at www.echolsfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2020.