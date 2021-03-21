SOUTHALL, Jane Lois, of Jetersville, Va., passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Dorsey Southall; her children, Tipper "baby girl" Southall, Steve Babcock (Debbie), Kathy Baldwin, Jeri Moon, Cynthia Denham (Charles), David Southall (Madelyn), Darrell Southall (Martha); 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and her devoted sister, Nellie. She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Taylor Smith, Nicholas Moon and Caleb Moon. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." Private services will be held in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.