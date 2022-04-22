TRIVETT, Jane Dixon, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Janice Regina Roper and Henry Arthur Dixon; and daughter, Amy Jane Trivett. She is survived by her sons, Clint Warren Trivett and William Emmett Trivett III; and granddaughters, Ashley, Brooke, Lindsey and Kaitlyn Trivett and Rihanna Snead. She was dearly loved by her friends and family and she loved her savior, Jesus Christ, witnessing and uplifting others at every opportunity, even through her challenges with cancer.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Woody funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Baptist Foreign Mission Board. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral