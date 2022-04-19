Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet Marie Stevens Bancalari
BANCALARI, Mrs. Janet Marie Stevens, 72, of Richmond, Va., passed suddenly March 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Goins; and Raymond E. Bancalari, her husband of 25 years. She is survived by her two daughters, Mindy and Margaret Bancalari; brother, Joseph Stevens (Carol); sister, Barbara McArdle; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. Janet loved animals and donated regularly to various animal and children's charities. Janet is to be cremated and any services held will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating, in her memory, to any animal rescue or children's charity.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.