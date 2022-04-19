BANCALARI, Mrs. Janet Marie Stevens, 72, of Richmond, Va., passed suddenly March 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Goins; and Raymond E. Bancalari, her husband of 25 years. She is survived by her two daughters, Mindy and Margaret Bancalari; brother, Joseph Stevens (Carol); sister, Barbara McArdle; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. Janet loved animals and donated regularly to various animal and children's charities. Janet is to be cremated and any services held will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating, in her memory, to any animal rescue or children's charity.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2022.