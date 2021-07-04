Menu
Janet D. Bayes
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
BAYES, Mrs. Janet D., 86, of Richmond, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Thurman E. Bayes. She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Bayes Jenkins (Larry); son, James F. Josephs; sister, Brenda E. Pijan (Lenny); grandson, Steven Jenkins; grandaughter, Victoria Bates (Richard); great-grandaughter, Chloe Bates; a special niece, Billie Jo Mann. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 6 at 3 p.m. in Dale Memorial Park. There will be a small gathering after service at Janet's house. Flowers can be sent to Janet's or contributions to Heart Health Hospice, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike #303, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Dale Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
July 4, 2021
