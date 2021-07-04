BAYES, Mrs. Janet D., 86, of Richmond, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021 after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Thurman E. Bayes. She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Bayes Jenkins (Larry); son, James F. Josephs; sister, Brenda E. Pijan (Lenny); grandson, Steven Jenkins; grandaughter, Victoria Bates (Richard); great-grandaughter, Chloe Bates; a special niece, Billie Jo Mann. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 6 at 3 p.m. in Dale Memorial Park. There will be a small gathering after service at Janet's house. Flowers can be sent to Janet's or contributions to Heart Health Hospice, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike #303, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.