Janet Harrell Dunnavant
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
DUNNAVANT, Janet Harrell, 78, of Midlothian, born July 26, 1942, died March 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Dunnavant. She is survived by her four children, Dawn Noelle Reekes, Randall Forrest "Mickey" Moseley and his wife, Jen, Kyle Lee Moseley and his wife, Cindy, Todd Harrell Moseley and his wife, Donna; eight grandchildren, Addison Forrest Reekes, Logan Alexander Moseley, Sutton Dillard Reekes, Henley Marie Moseley, David John "Jack" Berron Jr., Bailey Carter Moseley, Bennett Robert Moseley and Liam Andrew Moseley; brother, Randall Tilton Harrell; and many other loving family and friends. Ceremony will be private. Janet's philosophy of life, which she bestowed upon all that she knew, "to thine own self be true." Online condolences may be made at blileys.com.
My love and prayers go out to you Mickey, Noelle, Kyle, and Todd. I will always cherish the memories I have of your mom.
Gretchen Olsen Bassett
March 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss Bob.
Chuck Martin
March 28, 2021
