DUNNAVANT, Janet Harrell, 78, of Midlothian, born July 26, 1942, died March 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Dunnavant. She is survived by her four children, Dawn Noelle Reekes, Randall Forrest "Mickey" Moseley and his wife, Jen, Kyle Lee Moseley and his wife, Cindy, Todd Harrell Moseley and his wife, Donna; eight grandchildren, Addison Forrest Reekes, Logan Alexander Moseley, Sutton Dillard Reekes, Henley Marie Moseley, David John "Jack" Berron Jr., Bailey Carter Moseley, Bennett Robert Moseley and Liam Andrew Moseley; brother, Randall Tilton Harrell; and many other loving family and friends. Ceremony will be private. Janet's philosophy of life, which she bestowed upon all that she knew, "to thine own self be true." Online condolences may be made at blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.