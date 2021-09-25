Menu
Janet Sylvia Linden
LINDEN, Janet Sylvia, 95, of Norfolk, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, in Richmond, Virginia. Sylvia was born in Norfolk, Virginia. She was the youngest of the six children of Morris and Hannah Kahn. She was the bookkeeper for Temple Israel and Nicholson & Marks, a boutique clothing store, for 40 years. Sylvia volunteered with The American Red Cross and other organizations for many years. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Linden; and daughter, Debra Linden. A loving and devoted wife and mother, Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Roberta Wiener and son-in-law, Richard Wiener; three grandchildren, Jennifer Green (Steve), Jason Wiener (Sara) and Janna Wiener (Jose); and six great-grandchildren, Hannah, Madeline, Natalie, Noah, Ava and Zoe. Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 27, at 1 p.m., at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23238. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Ms. Thomas for her love, care and companionship. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sylvia's name to Beth Sholom Gardens at 201 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond, Va. 23238.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
B'Nai Shalom Cemetery @ Greenwood Memorial Gardens
12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, VA
Dear Roberta, I'm so sorry, your mother was such a wonderful person.
Diane Zaba Aftel
September 26, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Brian Aftel
September 26, 2021
