MILES, Janet R., 86, of Charles City, Va. passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was a retired teacher from Charles City County Public Schools. Ms. Miles was preceded in death by her fiance', Hugo Charity, of Charles City. She is survived by a sister, Marie Russell (Ronald) of Chesterfield County, Va.; sisters-in-law, Laura Miles of Varina, Va. and Goldie Malloy (Eulace) of Hampton, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Vincent Funeral Home with Rev. Michael L. Jones Sr. officiating. Interment in Gilfield Baptist Church, 6640 Church Lane, Charles City, Va. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.