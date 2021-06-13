Menu
Janet R. Miles
MILES, Janet R., 86, of Charles City, Va. passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was a retired teacher from Charles City County Public Schools. Ms. Miles was preceded in death by her fiance', Hugo Charity, of Charles City. She is survived by a sister, Marie Russell (Ronald) of Chesterfield County, Va.; sisters-in-law, Laura Miles of Varina, Va. and Goldie Malloy (Eulace) of Hampton, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at Vincent Funeral Home with Rev. Michael L. Jones Sr. officiating. Interment in Gilfield Baptist Church, 6640 Church Lane, Charles City, Va. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA
Jun
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Vincent Funeral Home
9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, VA
Vincent Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With caring sympathy in your loss. Miss Miles will be missed.
Charlotte Charity Peterson
June 18, 2021
Deepest Sympathies to the Miles Family & Friends,God Bless
Alvin Jones
School
June 13, 2021
