Steve, I am so sorry for your loss. As we just had our 50th Hermitage HS reunion, I asked what happened to both Janet & Janice. I was on the reunion committee & tried to find as many classmates as possible to invite to our reunion. We spent a lot of time skating at Skateland in our childhood years. My mom always told me when she had seen Janet at Sears & kept me. Although we had grown apart, I thought of her often. Unfortunately I lost my husband 7 years ago so been in your shoes. Prayers to you & family for strength to keep her memory close to the heart & always think of good times.

Donna Jennings Blanks School December 20, 2021