Janet Madison Slager
SLAGER, Janet Madison, In the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 8, 2021, Janet "Minnie" Slager (nee Madison), passed away at the age of 69 from cancer in Richmond, Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Steve Slager; son, Brian Slager and his wife, Emilie; stepdaughter, Jamie Grant and her husband, Shane; granddaughters, Sophia and Gracie Grant; brother, Russell Madison and his wife, Janet; twin sister, Janice "Molly" Grant; sister, Patricia Norman and her husband, Donny; and a host of nieces and nephews. As a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Minnie constantly brought joy to her family's lives and considered her family her greatest achievement.

Minnie was born in Richmond, Virginia and grew up in Hanover County. When she married her husband, Steve, they decided to reside and raise their family in Mechanicsville. Professionally, Minnie dedicated more than 30 years to retail and sales management at Sears. When she wasn't working, Minnie was relaxing at the family river place in Dunnsville, Virginia on the Rappahannock River. She and Steve have enjoyed the river together since they met. It's where they made amazing, lifelong friends and spent quality time with their family in the sun, sand and water.

Minnie attended the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia, where she was baptized. She volunteered her time through the church and gave to charities supporting the Richmond community, as well as foundations focused on the research and fight against cancer.

Minnie's family shares their appreciation for Senior Pastor, Rev. Sterling Severns and staff at the Tabernacle Baptist Church for their support and guidance, as well as the Tabernacle congregation for their prayers and kindness.

Her family also thanks doctors and nurses at the VCU Massey Cancer Center for their unrelenting care and compassion during Minnie's treatment.

A memorial service will be held for Minnie at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Richmond, Va. on February 26 at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) and the Tabernacle Baptist Church (www.tbcrichmond.org/give).

We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Memorial service
12:30p.m.
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Richmond, VA
My sympathy to you for the loss of Minnie, your beloved. May she rest in eternal Peace and me remembered for her kindness.
Bernie Kirsch
Friend
March 1, 2022
Steve & Brian. I am so sorry to hear about Janet's passing. I have such very fond memories of her. She was such a good friend to my Nannie and I will always hold a special place in my heart for her.
Amy Kunkel
December 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of Janet´s passing. As a 1970 Hermitage grad as well - thankful to have good memories to think of her & her sister Janice. Our thoughts & prayers go to her family & to Janice.
Debby Madrin Daniels
December 21, 2021
So sorry to hear Janet passed. I am also a 1970 Hermitage grad. It was always a joy to see and talk with her. She will be greatly missed.
Debbie Kirkland Lowe
December 21, 2021
Steve, I am so sorry for your loss. As we just had our 50th Hermitage HS reunion, I asked what happened to both Janet & Janice. I was on the reunion committee & tried to find as many classmates as possible to invite to our reunion. We spent a lot of time skating at Skateland in our childhood years. My mom always told me when she had seen Janet at Sears & kept me. Although we had grown apart, I thought of her often. Unfortunately I lost my husband 7 years ago so been in your shoes. Prayers to you & family for strength to keep her memory close to the heart & always think of good times.
Donna Jennings Blanks
School
December 20, 2021
Steve, we are so sorry to hear of your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. George and Janet
George Gagnon
Friend
December 20, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I also was 1970 graduate of Hermitage High School. Many great memories from those years
Susan Paxton Heath
December 20, 2021
Steve , sorry about the loss of your best friend and wife , you and your family will be in my prayers ..
Jeryl Carr Howell
December 19, 2021
Steve, although we saw each other infrequently, we still considered both of you good friends . We are very sorry to hear of Janet´s passing.. She was a genuine human being with a great sense of humor and a warm personality. Please accept our heartfelt condolences.
Pete DeWolf
Friend
December 19, 2021
Steve, I am so sorry to hear about Janet. Please know you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Alice Striffler
December 19, 2021
I thought of you as my sister & Molly too. We had so much fun together as children an you meant a lot to my mom & Dad as they thought of you both as their kids also. You will Be forever in my heart . I miss you everyday and want so much to pick up the phone to hear your voice. I will cherish out times together and keep you close in my heart Dear friend.
Dee Harris
Friend
December 19, 2021
