Janet Dunn Vaden
VADEN, Janet Dunn, 69, previously of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021 at Oakland Manor in Sykesville, Maryland. Born December 20, 1952 in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Phyllis Dunn. She is survived by daughters, Dawn Abell, Shannon Woodring, Diana Starr, Kristen Vaden; and nine grandchildren. Janet's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, Bob.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2022.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dee Dee Wood
School
January 11, 2022
Miss you so much Aunt Janet! Give Lisa and my Daddy hugs for me up there in heaven
Stacey Ramsey
Family
January 10, 2022
During our time in hs she was so beautiful to me. My condolences and prayers to family and friends
Kathy Kuykendall germroth
January 10, 2022
