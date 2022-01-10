VADEN, Janet Dunn, 69, previously of Chesterfield, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021 at Oakland Manor in Sykesville, Maryland. Born December 20, 1952 in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Phyllis Dunn. She is survived by daughters, Dawn Abell, Shannon Woodring, Diana Starr, Kristen Vaden; and nine grandchildren. Janet's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, Bob.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2022.