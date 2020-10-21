HOLMES, Janet Wilson, 86, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby and Eva Roberts. She is survived by her loving husband, Marvin Earl Holmes; and her devoted son, Robert Earl Holmes. Janet loved her time teaching daycare, working with her flowers and the fellowship at Staples Mill Road Baptist church, where she had been a long time member. She was a kind and loving soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A gathering of friends and family will take place 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. October 22, 2020, at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A graveside service will follow 11 a.m. October 23, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. For condolences, see www.blileys.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.