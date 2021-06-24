BOOTH, Janice Marie (Hewlett), 78, departed this life on June 11, 2021. She was born to the late Gertrude Virginia Paige and Milton Douglas Hewlett. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Julius Harvey Booth. She is survived by two daughters, Gaynell Jackson, Angela Booth (also her caregiver); one son, Andrew Booth; three grandchildren, Jamaal Jackson, Ariell Green-Wade, Autumn Jackson; and one great-grandbaby, Aida Wade.



Service will be held via zoom conducted by Johavah Witnesses Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.