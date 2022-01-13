Menu
Janice Mann Brandau
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
BRANDAU, Janice Mann, 94, of Woodford, Va., passed away on January 8, 2022. Janice was born March 1, 1927 to James E. and Emily G. Mann in Richmond, Va. Janice graduated there from John Marshall High School in 1934. On the home front in WWII, she knitted sweaters for soldiers in the field. Janice worked for the Internal Revenue Service until her marriage in 1946 to Herman F. Brandau. Divorced in 1962, she worked as clerk for several Richmond oil companies and retired in 1989 as credit manager for Woodfin Oil Co. Janice enjoyed retirement with her children and grandchildren and passed time knitting, listening to '40s music and reading her Bible. She rests in the assurance of resurrection through Jesus Christ our Lord. Janice was predeceased by her parents; and daughter, the late Janice B. Hallman. She is survived by son, James K. Brandau (Sharon); grandsons, Zachary F. Brandau (Katie) and Kenneth R. Corson (Maria); six great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project, an organization Janice supported regularly.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.
