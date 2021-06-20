CULVER, Janice "Tootsie" Neale, 86, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 6, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born on December 13, 1934 to the late Thomas Iverson and Emily Teachey Neale. Janice graduated from Hermitage High School and worked with the Virginia Funeral Directors Association for 15 years. Janice is survived by her children, Cynthia Wyatt (Bobby), Neale Culver (Judi) and Margaret Watkins (Wes). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Janice was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, David "PaPa" M. Culver in 2020. She was an active member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church and her Ruth Sunday School Class. Janice dearly loved her church family. Janice loved cooking, shopping, spending time with her many friends and family. She was always doing things for others. She enjoyed and rarely ever missed an event or game that her children or grandchildren were involved in. Her greatest joy was her family and she leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. A Celebration of Life to honor Janice and David will be held on Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. at Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2021.