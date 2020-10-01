Menu
Janice Draughn Wallace
WALLACE, Janice Draughn, 91, of Richmond, daughter of the late George and Margie Draughn, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She is survived by her son, Daniel Taylor (Lisa); stepdaughter, Nancy Cannon (Bobby); stepson, Raymond Wallace (Dee). Janice had three loving siblings, Freda Nixon, Hazel Morrison and Kent Draughn; two grandchildren, Van and Allisan; stepgrandchildren, Nicole and Hope Cannon; stepgranddaughter, Jennifer Ostendorf; stepgrandson, Aaron Ostendorf; nieces, Betty Ruth Hayes (Clyde), Clara Coffey and Wanda Bryant; nephews, Allen Morrison, Dennis Morrison and Michael Draughn; and many great-nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wallace born in North Carolina and retired after 24 years of service at General Motors. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 2, in Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2020.
