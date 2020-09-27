THRIFT, Janice Faye Hare, 81, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood S. Thrift; parents, William and Viodie Hare; and brothers, Donald and Billy Hare. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Faudree (Mike) and Pat Ross (Mickey); grandchildren, John Michael and Lauren Faudree, Sarah and Abigail Ross; and great-granddaughter, Lea Faudree. A graveside ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, September 28, at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park.

