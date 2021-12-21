Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Blanton Hudgins
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
HUDGINS, Janice Blanton, 84, of Powhatan, passed away December 19, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Martin Hudgins; children, Martin W. Hudgins Jr. (Joy), Michael L. Hudgins (Jane), Robert B. Hudgins (Carolyn) and Brenda H. Borden (Scott); sister, Vivian B. Dunn (Darryl); seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home. Services will be held Wednesday, at 1 p.m. in the May Memorial Baptist Church. Interment Cartersville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy P.O.Box 245 , Powhatan, VA
Dec
22
Service
1:00p.m.
May Memorial Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett & Barden Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Janice was just the best. Whether in the office at Falling Creek Elementary or at Stockton Memorial Baptist Church - she added life and love to all around. So sorry for your loss
Dianne Smith
Work
December 22, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this. You were all so special to us growing up next door. I feel like I have lost another member of my family. She was always so nice to us and very supportive of my mom after my dad passed away. I look forward to seeing you tonight.
Anne DuVal Edge
Friend
December 21, 2021
Sending love and prayers to Janice´s family. She was a wonderful member of the Falling Creek Elementary staff and was a pleasure to be around. She will be greatly missed.
Faye Miller
Work
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results