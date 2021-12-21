HUDGINS, Janice Blanton, 84, of Powhatan, passed away December 19, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Martin Hudgins; children, Martin W. Hudgins Jr. (Joy), Michael L. Hudgins (Jane), Robert B. Hudgins (Carolyn) and Brenda H. Borden (Scott); sister, Vivian B. Dunn (Darryl); seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home. Services will be held Wednesday, at 1 p.m. in the May Memorial Baptist Church. Interment Cartersville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.