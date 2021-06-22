Menu
Janice B. Keesling
KEESLING, Janice B., 72, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord and her husband, John, on Thursday, June 17, 2021. She is survived by two precious daughters, Sara and Molly Tomlin (Isaiah); and two beloved grandsons, Jonathan and Daniel. Janice loved history and even worked for the Virginia Historical Society. She devoted her life to her family and friends. A service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway. Interment will be private.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Service
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Chesterfield
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to hear of the loss is your Mom. Your family is in my prayers . Sincerely, Kim Liverman (formerly Wheat)
Kimberlina Liverman
June 24, 2021
We are so very sorry for the loss of your mother. She was always very kind. May God provide comfort and peace during this difficult time. Sincerely yours, Randy and Judy Allard
Randy (Dominion) and Judy Allard
Friend
June 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Will always hold dear my precious memories of this sweet lady.
Rebecca Eudailey Phillips
Friend
June 24, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. She was a wonderful, kind, loving woman. Take time to remember your special memories. They will help over the next few years.
Sandy Drahms
Friend
June 23, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Marilynn & Layne
Friend
June 23, 2021
Love and will miss you so much. Be happy and at peace with Johnny . Rest in the arms of Jesus .
Martha and Nick
Family
June 22, 2021
