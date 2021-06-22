KEESLING, Janice B., 72, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord and her husband, John, on Thursday, June 17, 2021. She is survived by two precious daughters, Sara and Molly Tomlin (Isaiah); and two beloved grandsons, Jonathan and Daniel. Janice loved history and even worked for the Virginia Historical Society. She devoted her life to her family and friends. A service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway. Interment will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 22, 2021.