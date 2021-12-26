MADISON, Janice B., 63, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles E. and Louise T. Baldridge. Janice worked as a Provider Experience Consultant with Anthem. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, crafting, scrapbooking, gardening and cooking. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lennie Madison; children, Tracy M. Clark (Cliff), Chris Madison (Jessica); grandchildren, Chandler Madison, Brennan Clark, Samantha Madison, Caleb Clark; siblings, Pam Frazier (Alan), Mike Baldridge; and loving pet companion, Remy. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 27, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.