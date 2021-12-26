Menu
Janice B. Madison
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
MADISON, Janice B., 63, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles E. and Louise T. Baldridge. Janice worked as a Provider Experience Consultant with Anthem. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, crafting, scrapbooking, gardening and cooking. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lennie Madison; children, Tracy M. Clark (Cliff), Chris Madison (Jessica); grandchildren, Chandler Madison, Brennan Clark, Samantha Madison, Caleb Clark; siblings, Pam Frazier (Alan), Mike Baldridge; and loving pet companion, Remy. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 27, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Dec
28
Interment
Washington Memorial Park
VA
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my sincere condolences to the family of Janice. Janice was such a sweet person and loved her family, especially her grandchildren. It saddens me to learn of her passing. May God comfort the family during this time of bereavement.
Tonya Goodson
Work
December 28, 2021
