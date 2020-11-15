BAILEY, Janice Mae Murray, 88, of Henrico, moved to her heavenly home on November 11, 2020. She was born in Nash County, N.C. on June 28, 1932. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Nona Murray; husband, Calvin Bertice Bailey; son, Danny Ray Bailey; brothers, Richard Murray and Thomas Murray; sisters, Marie and Colleen Linnell. Janice is survived by her devoted and beloved son and daughter-in-law, Eugene and Brenda Bailey; loving daughter-in-law, Jane Bailey Wynn (Earl); grandchildren, Matt Bailey (Jodi), Shannon Nguyen (Cuong), Francis Bailey, Justin Bailey (Caitlin) and Allison Bailey; great-grandchildren, Parker Bailey, Payton Bailey, Jordan Nguyen and Jace Nguyen; several nieces and nephews and recently two great-great-great-nephews. Janice loved her Jesus, her family and her country. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She always enjoyed seeing the many generations at the Murray family reunions. After retirement from many years at Virginia Trust Company, much of her time was spent tending to her beautiful yard and flowers. We find comfort knowing that she is now resting in God's garden. The family sincerely thanks all caretakers, neighbors and friends who took time and prayed for our mom and grandma. In lieu of funeral services, the family will celebrate her life privately.