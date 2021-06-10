Menu
Janice Kelly Reynolds
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
REYNOLDS, Janice Kelly, 81, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurlow and Alma Kelly. She is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie; daughter, Amy R. White (PJ); brother, Sandy Kelly (Nancy); nephews, Clint Kelly (Katie), Drew Kelly (Dollie), Danny Reynolds (Martha) and R.A. Lovern; nieces, Pat Grantham (Richard), Tina Juhasz (Don) and Tammy Saunders (David); and her sister-in-law, Pat Reynolds. Janice touched the lives of many during her over 30-year tenure as an elementary school teacher, which spanned Hampton Roads, Europe and concluded in Henrico County. She was blessed with many friends and loving family, with whom she shared her passion for playing cards (and winning), travel and good food. Family will receive friends June 11, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Janice will be honored with a Celebration of Life June 12, 2021, 10:30 a.m., at Good Shepard United Methodist Church, 9155 Hungary Road, in Henrico. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Janice's name to the children and youth programs at Good Shepard UMC at gsumcrva.com. For condolences, see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Good Shepard United Methodist Church
9155 Hungary Road, Henrico, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Enjoyed being with Janice at the monthly meetings of Christian Womens Connection for a number of years. She always had a smile on her face. She will be missed.
Barbara Woods
Other
June 18, 2021
Dear Ronnie and Amy We were so saddened to hear the news about Janice. She has always been a dear friend to us and we will miss her greatly. I pray that God will comfort you during this sad time as only He can. We rejoice in knowing that we will see her again some day. Our deepest condolences Dave and Janet Lynch
Janet Lynch
Friend
June 13, 2021
Dear Ronnie and Amy, My heart goes out to you and know how much you will miss Janice, I know she tried hard to stay with you, she loved you both so much. Please accept my condolences and prayers for you as you go through this time without her. Janice served on the planning committee of Christian Women's Connection, here in Richmond, and served with joy and hard work! We praised the Lord and enjoyed our time together connecting women to each other and to God. Janice was a wonderful friend to all and will be missed. It won't be the same at the "Pickle Barrel" without her. I know you feel the same, Ronnie.
Diann Mitchell
Friend
June 10, 2021
Janice will be missed by all. My friend neighbor and church family...I will miss you..She is now at peace!
Shirley Wright
Friend
June 10, 2021
