Dear Ronnie and Amy, My heart goes out to you and know how much you will miss Janice, I know she tried hard to stay with you, she loved you both so much. Please accept my condolences and prayers for you as you go through this time without her. Janice served on the planning committee of Christian Women's Connection, here in Richmond, and served with joy and hard work! We praised the Lord and enjoyed our time together connecting women to each other and to God. Janice was a wonderful friend to all and will be missed. It won't be the same at the "Pickle Barrel" without her. I know you feel the same, Ronnie.

Diann Mitchell Friend June 10, 2021