REYNOLDS, Janice Kelly, 81, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurlow and Alma Kelly. She is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie; daughter, Amy R. White (PJ); brother, Sandy Kelly (Nancy); nephews, Clint Kelly (Katie), Drew Kelly (Dollie), Danny Reynolds (Martha) and R.A. Lovern; nieces, Pat Grantham (Richard), Tina Juhasz (Don) and Tammy Saunders (David); and her sister-in-law, Pat Reynolds. Janice touched the lives of many during her over 30-year tenure as an elementary school teacher, which spanned Hampton Roads, Europe and concluded in Henrico County. She was blessed with many friends and loving family, with whom she shared her passion for playing cards (and winning), travel and good food. Family will receive friends June 11, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Janice will be honored with a Celebration of Life June 12, 2021, 10:30 a.m., at Good Shepard United Methodist Church, 9155 Hungary Road, in Henrico. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Janice's name to the children and youth programs at Good Shepard UMC at gsumcrva.com
. For condolences, see blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.