I´m so sorry the day we loss you & my heart is broken. I want to Thank you for all the love, guidance & so many Wonderful Memories we all had over the years! I´m so grateful that you were a big part of my life & because you built a path of good that everyone can follow you through! I´m going to miss you so very Much & for all the good times we shared! I will hold you tight within my heart until that joyous day that we meet again! Love ya & Rest In Peace My Sweet Aunt Janie

Debora Fowler-Zehler Family January 9, 2022