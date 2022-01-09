Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Janie Banton Allen
ABOUT
Highland Springs High School
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
ALLEN, Janie Banton, Our mother crossed the river Monday, January 3, 2022. We're sure it was the Potomac River, where our father built a cottage for the family. She graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1953 and was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Douglas Allen; and parents, William Banton Sr. and Mattie Banton Wright. She is survived by her children, Sheila D. Pendergraph (Tim), Sharon A. Cooke, Michael D. Allen, Richard T. Allen, Christopher S. Allen and Angela M. Allen; 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be Wednesday, January 19, at 2 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery. Her favorite saying was, "I love you and I will be okay." Mom is gone from our sight as she sails across that river, but her spirit lives on in each of us. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home
4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA
Jan
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home
4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmon, VA
Jan
19
Interment
2:00p.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debora Fowler-Zehler
Family
January 9, 2022
Debora Fowler-Zehler
Family
January 9, 2022
I´m so sorry the day we loss you & my heart is broken. I want to Thank you for all the love, guidance & so many Wonderful Memories we all had over the years! I´m so grateful that you were a big part of my life & because you built a path of good that everyone can follow you through! I´m going to miss you so very Much & for all the good times we shared! I will hold you tight within my heart until that joyous day that we meet again! Love ya & Rest In Peace My Sweet Aunt Janie
Debora Fowler-Zehler
Family
January 9, 2022
