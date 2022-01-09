ALLEN, Janie Banton, Our mother crossed the river Monday, January 3, 2022. We're sure it was the Potomac River, where our father built a cottage for the family. She graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1953 and was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Douglas Allen; and parents, William Banton Sr. and Mattie Banton Wright. She is survived by her children, Sheila D. Pendergraph (Tim), Sharon A. Cooke, Michael D. Allen, Richard T. Allen, Christopher S. Allen and Angela M. Allen; 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be Wednesday, January 19, at 2 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery. Her favorite saying was, "I love you and I will be okay." Mom is gone from our sight as she sails across that river, but her spirit lives on in each of us. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.