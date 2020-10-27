Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Janie B. "Bea" Robinson
ROBINSON, Janie B. "Ms. Bea", 93, of Richmond, was called home on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Helen Harris; husband, Clyde Robinson; son, Bobby Robinson; and seven siblings. She is survived by her son, Larry O. Robinson (Sandra); and a host of devoted grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends; and sisters-in-law, Geraldine Moye and Miyoko Robinson. A special thanks is given to Capital Caring Health and the staff of Johnston-Willis for their support and care of our loved one. A viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2020.
