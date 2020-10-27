ROBINSON, Janie B. "Ms. Bea", 93, of Richmond, was called home on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Helen Harris; husband, Clyde Robinson; son, Bobby Robinson; and seven siblings. She is survived by her son, Larry O. Robinson (Sandra); and a host of devoted grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends; and sisters-in-law, Geraldine Moye and Miyoko Robinson. A special thanks is given to Capital Caring Health and the staff of Johnston-Willis for their support and care of our loved one. A viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.