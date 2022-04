BARNES, Janie Dunn, 75, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Bubba Raikes; and grandson, Justin Cridlin. She is survived by her husband, Reggie; three daughters, Sherry Dunaway (Ricky), Lori McGhee (Rob), Heather Forrest (Brian); seven grandchildren, Hunter Cridlin (Megan), Kasey Weidman (Kandy), Wesley Crowley (Jordan), Jessica Wells, Jacob Wall, Abigail Forrest, Meredith Forrest; and great-grandchild, Raymond Cridlin. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Fairmount Christian Church at 6502 Creighton Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.