CIMINO, Janie Reynolds, 90, went on to be with her Lord on October 14, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 70 years, Carl Cimino Sr.; son, Carl Cimino Jr. (Nancy); daughter, Angela Cimino Valentine (Rick); grandchildren, Theresa Ewing (Jack), Kathleen Cimino, Nicholas Valentine (Megan) and Matthew Valentine (Blair); her precious great-grandson, Logan Ewing; sisters, Linda, Annette, Ethelene, Arlene and Joyce (George). Janie was born in Buckingham, Va., and was one of nine children- one brother and seven sisters. Janie loved and lived for her family and will be remembered and cherished for her sweet and generous nature. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Discovery Village that provided such good care and comfort to Janie over the past years. A gathering of friends and family will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. October 18, 2020, at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, in Richmond. A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. October 19, 2020, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph Street, in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2020.