TAYLOR, Janie Washington, 94, of Richmond, Va. departed this life on Friday, March 19, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Evelyn and Dora Washington; two granddaughters, Denise Washington Murrow and Michelle Washington; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in the March Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.