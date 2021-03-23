Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Janie Washington Taylor
TAYLOR, Janie Washington, 94, of Richmond, Va. departed this life on Friday, March 19, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Evelyn and Dora Washington; two granddaughters, Denise Washington Murrow and Michelle Washington; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in the March Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2021.
Sorry to heàr about your Mom. I just heard about it from Irish(sister). May God continue to bless both of you. She as a sweet women and will be missed. Pray two of you are well.
Sharon & Patricia Braxton From 306 Preston Street
March 31, 2021
To the Washington & Taylor family,Thinking of you & your family as you mourn the lost of your Loved One. My family sends our Prayers & our Deepest Sympathy, I will miss seeing her @ our Usher's Union meeting.
Shirley Barnes,Ervin McBride & family
March 29, 2021
